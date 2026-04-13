Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg News: Making NHL debut in St. Louis

Gustafsson-Nyberg (not injury related) is set to make his NHL debut Monday in St. Louis, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustafsson-Nyberg will skate on the third pairing next to Matt Kiersted on Monday. The 22-year-old Gustafsson-Nyberg played in the 38 games with the University of Connecticut in the NCAA this season, registering 11 helpers and a plus-18 rating. He reported to AHL Iowa after signing an amateur tryout with Minnesota on April 6 and recorded one assist across two appearances.