Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Absent from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Arvidsson (upper body) is questionable for Game 5 against Buffalo on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Arvidsson didn't participate in Monday's practice after being injured in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4. There was no update on his availability following Monday's session. He has two goals, 11 shots on net, three blocked shots and one hit in four outings this postseason. Michael Eyssimont could replace Arvidsson in Tuesday's lineup, but James Hagens and Alex Steeves are also available as replacement options.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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