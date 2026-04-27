Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Absent from practice
Arvidsson (upper body) is questionable for Game 5 against Buffalo on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.
Arvidsson didn't participate in Monday's practice after being injured in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4. There was no update on his availability following Monday's session. He has two goals, 11 shots on net, three blocked shots and one hit in four outings this postseason. Michael Eyssimont could replace Arvidsson in Tuesday's lineup, but James Hagens and Alex Steeves are also available as replacement options.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 234 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet12 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1215 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More