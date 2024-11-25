Fantasy Hockey
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Could return in 5-8 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Arvidsson (undisclosed) could be ready to return to the lineup in 5-8 days, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic on Monday.

Arvidsson has been out for the last six games. He won't play Friday against Utah and Saturday versus Colorado. His next chance to return to the lineup will be Tuesday against Vegas, but he still needs to come off injured reserve to be available. Arvidsson has contributed two goals, five points and 38 shots on net through 16 appearances this season.

Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton Oilers
