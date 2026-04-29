Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Doubtful for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Arvidsson (upper body) is unlikely to play in Game 6 against the Sabres on Friday after head coach Marco Sturm told reporters, "It's going to be hard," Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

At this point, Arvidsson will have to hope that his teammates can force a Game 7 if he wants to return to this series. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger notched two goals, 11 shots and three blocks in four postseason contests. With Arvidsson set to miss out, Michael Eyssimont figures to remain in a bottom-six role heading into Friday's matchup.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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