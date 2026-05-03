Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Had fractured rib, punctured lung
Arvidsson suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports Sunday.
Arvidsson sat out the final two games of Boston's first-round series loss to Buffalo, but he reportedly had a chance to play had the Bruins forced a Game 7 and avoided elimination at the hands of the Sabres on Friday. Buffalo emerged victorious in Game 6, so Arvidsson will have the summer to recover, and he should be ready for training camp in the fall.
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