Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Nearing return

Arvidsson (undisclosed) is getting close to returning to the lineup, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Tuesday.

Arvidsson is a possibility to play as soon as Thursday versus Boston. If the 31-year-old forward doesn't play against the Bruins, he could be available for Saturday's game versus San Jose or Sunday's matchup versus Ottawa. Arvidsson has missed the last 15 games and remains on injured reserve for now. He has two goals, five points and 38 shots on net in 16 appearances this season.