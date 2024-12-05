Viktor Arvidsson Injury: No timetable for return

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday that there is no timetable for Arvidsson's return, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Arvidsson will miss his 10th consecutive game Thursday. Knoblauch said that the injury hasn't healed the way the team had hoped, so it's unclear when the 31-year-old will be back in action. Arvidsson had been a disappointment before the injury with only five points over 16 games despite seeing plenty of time on a line with Leon Draisaitl.