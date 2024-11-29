Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Not playing on road trip
Per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Arvidsson (undisclosed) will miss the next three games, coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday.
Arvidsson will not play on the current road trip which concludes Dec. 3 in Vegas, so the earliest Arvidsson could return to the lineup would be Dec. 5 against Columbus. Arvidsson has already missed six games. He has been a bit of a disappointment when in the lineup, as he has only two goals and five points in 16 games this season.
