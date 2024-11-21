Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Not playing Thursday

Arvidsson (undisclosed) is out of action Thursday and is not expected to play Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TVreports.

Arvidsson has missed the last four games and will not dress Thursday at home against Minnesota. The 31-year-old winger was expected to have a big season as a second-line winger with Leon Draisaitl as his center, but that has not come to fruition as Arvidsson has only two goals and five points in 16 games.