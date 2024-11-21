Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Arvidsson (undisclosed) is out of action Thursday and is not expected to play Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TVreports.

Arvidsson has missed the last four games and will not dress Thursday at home against Minnesota. The 31-year-old winger was expected to have a big season as a second-line winger with Leon Draisaitl as his center, but that has not come to fruition as Arvidsson has only two goals and five points in 16 games.

Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now