Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Put on injured reserve

Arvidsson was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Arvidsson was already ruled out for Thursday's game against Minnesota, but his placement on IR can be retroactive to Nov. 12, so he can be activated whenever he's ready to return. The 31-year-old has two goals and five points over 16 appearances in 2024-25. Arvidsson might get another opportunity on the top six once he's healthy, but he isn't guaranteed that role.