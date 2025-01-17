Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Arvidsson is dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Arvidsson scored in that contest as well, but he suffered the injury on a blocked shot. He is considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play versus the Canucks on Sunday, Kasperi Kapanen would likely draw back into the lineup.

Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now