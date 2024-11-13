Fantasy Hockey
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 12:41pm

Arvidsson (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday's game after missing Wednesday's practice, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Arvidsson has two goals and five points over 16 outings with the Oilers in 2024-25. Edmonton might dress seven blueliners and 11 forwards if Arvidsson ends up not being available Thursday. His absence might also result in Jeff Skinner, who has been skating on the fourth line, moving up to the second unit.

