Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Ruled out for Game 5

Arvidsson (upper body) will miss Tuesday's Game 5 against the Sabres, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com.

Arvidsson did not travel with the Bruins to Buffalo after sustaining the upper-body injury early in Game 4. The 33-year-old winger has been a large part of the Bruins' offense during the first-round matchup with two goals and 11 shots on net across four games. If Boston can force Game 6, Arvidsson will have a chance to return to the team's lineup in another win-or-go-home situation. In his absence, Michael Eyssimont, James Hagens or Alex Steeves will likely occupy Arvidsson's spot in the lineup.