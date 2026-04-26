Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson Injury: Ruled out for rest of Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Arvidsson (upper body) left Sunday's Game 4 against the Sabres and was officially ruled out for the rest of the contest, the Bruins announced.

Arvidsson missed part of the first period after taking a hard hit in the corner, didn't come out with the rest of the team for the second, and now has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game. The 33-year-old scored twice in the team's Game 2 victory but has a minus-3 rating in the series so far. Game 5 is Tuesday, so it remains to be seen whether or not he can return then.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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