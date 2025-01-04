Viktor Arvidsson News: Dishes pair of assists
Arvidsson logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Arvidsson is up to six points over eight contests since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old forward has settled into a second-line role, and it seems to be helping his offense. For the season, he has four goals, seven assists, 58 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 24 appearances. Arvidsson offers little else beyond points and shots, so his fantasy value may be limited to deeper formats.
