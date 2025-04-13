Viktor Arvidsson News: Fills empty cage

Arvidsson scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Arvidsson has tallied five times over his last eight games, and he has eight goals across 23 outings since his last assist. He's also gone minus-11 in that longer span, so the results are decidedly mixed for the veteran winger. He's up to 15 goals, 27 points, 152 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-3 rating through 65 contests this season.