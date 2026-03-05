Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Goal, assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Arvidsson was a bright spot in the loss, contributing both points in the third period, though the Bruins' rally fell short. The 32-year-old winger had gone 13 games without an assist prior to Thursday, though he had seven goals in that span. For the season, he's at 17 goals, 32 points, 133 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 49 appearances in a middle-six role.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
38 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
43 days ago