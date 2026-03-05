Viktor Arvidsson News: Goal, assist in loss
Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
Arvidsson was a bright spot in the loss, contributing both points in the third period, though the Bruins' rally fell short. The 32-year-old winger had gone 13 games without an assist prior to Thursday, though he had seven goals in that span. For the season, he's at 17 goals, 32 points, 133 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 49 appearances in a middle-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break32 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 133 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2638 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More