Viktor Arvidsson News: Goal, assist in loss

Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Arvidsson was a bright spot in the loss, contributing both points in the third period, though the Bruins' rally fell short. The 32-year-old winger had gone 13 games without an assist prior to Thursday, though he had seven goals in that span. For the season, he's at 17 goals, 32 points, 133 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 49 appearances in a middle-six role.