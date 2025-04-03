Viktor Arvidsson News: Goals in three straight games

Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Arvidsson scored for the third game in a row, and this was his first power-play tally of the season. However, there's cause for concern -- Arvidsson didn't get on the scoresheet when Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) missed four games in late March, and Draisaitl appeared to aggravate his injury Thursday. While Arvidsson has held a top-six role, the results have been mixed for much of the season. He's at 13 goals, 25 points, 138 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 60 appearances, and he could struggle if he ends up on a line without a superstar.