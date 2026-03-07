Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Leads team in game-winning goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Arvidsson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

He broke in alone and beat Logan Thompson low-blocker side. It stood as the winner. Arvidsson has three points, including two goals in his last two games, and four goals in five games since the break. Overall, the winger has 18 goals, 15 assists and 136 shots in 50 games this season. Arvidsson leads the Bruins with six game-winning goals.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
35 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
40 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
45 days ago