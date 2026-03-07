Viktor Arvidsson News: Leads team in game-winning goals

Arvidsson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

He broke in alone and beat Logan Thompson low-blocker side. It stood as the winner. Arvidsson has three points, including two goals in his last two games, and four goals in five games since the break. Overall, the winger has 18 goals, 15 assists and 136 shots in 50 games this season. Arvidsson leads the Bruins with six game-winning goals.