Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Lights lamp twice in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Arvidsson scored two goals Tuesday during the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The veteran winger potted the Bruins' first and last goals of the night as the visitors roared out to a 4-0 lead. Arvidsson has carried his late-season momentum into the playoffs, and over his last 12 games he's delivered eight goals and 15 points. He'll look to stay locked in for Game 3 back in Boston on Thursday.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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