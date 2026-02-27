Viktor Arvidsson News: Lights lamp twice in win

Arvidsson scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

The veteran winger potted Boston's first and last goals of the night, but neither was exactly highlight-reel material. Arvidsson's first tally came when his centering attempt from near the blue line tipped home off the stick of Isac Lundestrom, while his second was an empty-netter. It was Arvidsson's first multi-goal performance of the season, but he's been lighting the lamp on a regular basis since the beginning of January, producing nine goals and 13 points in the last 17 games.