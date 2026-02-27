Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 8:34am

Arvidsson scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

The veteran winger potted Boston's first and last goals of the night, but neither was exactly highlight-reel material. Arvidsson's first tally came when his centering attempt from near the blue line tipped home off the stick of Isac Lundestrom, while his second was an empty-netter. It was Arvidsson's first multi-goal performance of the season, but he's been lighting the lamp on a regular basis since the beginning of January, producing nine goals and 13 points in the last 17 games.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
26 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
32 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
37 days ago
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
Author Image
Corey Abbott
39 days ago