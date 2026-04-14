Viktor Arvidsson News: Nails down another 25-goal season

Arvidsson (rest) scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-0 win over New Jersey.

Arvidsson has missed one game to rest for the postseason, and he returned with a bang. The goal was his 25th this season (54 points; 69 games). Arvidsson's fit in Boston is clear. He doubled his point production from the 27 he managed in 67 games in Edmonton last season. He has five 25-goal seasons in his career.