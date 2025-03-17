Viktor Arvidsson News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Arvidsson has tallied twice over his last five games, but he's been limited to just five points across 16 contests since the start of February. The 31-year-old's goal Sunday stood as the game-winner. He's up to nine tallies, 21 points, 118 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances. Arvidsson hasn't been a perfect fit in the Oilers' top six, and he was down on the third line Sunday, but he's at no risk of losing his place in the lineup.