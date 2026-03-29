Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: One of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Arvidsson tallied a goal, registered an assist and put two shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Arvidsson recorded the primary helper on Pavel Zacha's goal late in the first period before later scoring himself midway through the second. With the pair of points, Arvidsson is up to 21 goals, 23 assists, 156 shots on net and 32 blocked shots across 61 games this season. The 32-year-old winger has provided the Bruins with steady offensive production all season, including his current run of play with five goals and 14 points over the team's last 13 games. He holds solid streaming value in nearly all formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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