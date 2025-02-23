Viktor Arvidsson News: Plucks apple Sunday

Arvidsson tallied an assist, two shots and two hits during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Arvidsson has been fairly productive since returning from a 16-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, having posted five goals and 14 points in his last 26 games. The 31-year-old's fantasy value will remain limited unless he can garner a more significant role as he's currently slotted on the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman.