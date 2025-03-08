Viktor Arvidsson News: Puts away goal in win

Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Arvidsson ended an eight-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 31-year-old winger has been limited to four points over his last 12 contests despite seeing steady middle-six minutes in that span. Overall, he has eight goals, 20 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 48 appearances. It's one of the lowest scoring paces of his career, though a lengthy injury absence and the top-heavy nature of the Oilers' offense have played significant roles in Arvidsson's season.