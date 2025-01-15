Viktor Arvidsson News: Puts up helper Wednesday

Arvidsson recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Arvidsson set up Vasily Podkolzin on the go-ahead goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Arvidsson has earned a goal and four assists over his last six contests and looks to be getting comfortable in a second-line role. For the season, he has 14 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 29 appearances.