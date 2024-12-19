Fantasy Hockey
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Ready to rock Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 10:35am

Arvidsson (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus Boston on Thursday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Arvidsson will return to action after missing 15 games. He will see third-line duty alongside Adam Henrique and Connor Brown. Arvidsson was signed in the offseason to fill a top-six role, with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl as his center, but it has not worked out thus far, as Arvidsson has played in only 16 games this season. He has two goals and three assists with 38 shots on goal.

Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton Oilers
