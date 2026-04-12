Viktor Arvidsson News: Resting Sunday
Arvidsson (rest) won't play against Columbus on Sunday, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.
Arvidsson has accounted for 24 goals, 53 points and 173 shots on net across 68 appearances this season. He will get a break in Sunday's game, but he could return to the lineup in Tuesday's regular-season finale against New Jersey.
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