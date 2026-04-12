Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Arvidsson (rest) won't play against Columbus on Sunday, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.

Arvidsson has accounted for 24 goals, 53 points and 173 shots on net across 68 appearances this season. He will get a break in Sunday's game, but he could return to the lineup in Tuesday's regular-season finale against New Jersey.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago