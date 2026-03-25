Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Returns to 20-goal threshold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Arvidsson's strong March hit a bump with a pair of scoreless outings, but he got back on track Wednesday. He has four goals and eight assists over 13 contests this month. For the season, Arvidsson has 20 goals, 42 points, 154 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 22 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 60 appearances. His first year with the Bruins has been a bounce-back campaign -- Arvidsson was limited to 21 goals and 42 points across 85 games over the previous two regular seasons between the Kings and the Oilers.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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