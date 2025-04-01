Viktor Arvidsson News: Scores again Tuesday

Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Arvidsson has scored in back-to-back contests and has four goals on 19 shots over his last eight outings. The 31-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 133 shots, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 59 appearances this season. Arvidsson will likely remain in a top-line role, at least on paper, while Connor McDavid (lower body) is still out of the lineup.