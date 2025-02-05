Viktor Arvidsson News: Scores in Wednesday's win

Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson opened the scoring at 8:51 of the second period. The tally ended an eight-game goal drought, during which he had two assist and 18 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 18 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 39 appearances. He got a look on the top line Wednesday, but he has most often received middle-six minutes this season.