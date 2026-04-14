Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Arvidsson (rest) will play against New Jersey on Tuesday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Arvidsson will return to his second-line role after sitting out Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. He has earned 4 goals, 53 points and 173 shots on net across 68 appearances this season.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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