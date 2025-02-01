Viktor Arvidsson News: Snags helper Saturday

Arvidsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Arvidsson has been limited to two helpers over his last seven contests. The 31-year-old winger remains in a second-line role, but the Oilers are trending toward leaning on four or five forwards for significant ice time. Arvidsson is up to 17 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 37 appearances this season.