Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Snags helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Arvidsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Arvidsson has been limited to two helpers over his last seven contests. The 31-year-old winger remains in a second-line role, but the Oilers are trending toward leaning on four or five forwards for significant ice time. Arvidsson is up to 17 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 37 appearances this season.

