Viktor Arvidsson News: Stays hot with two helpers
Arvidsson notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Arvidsson has five goals and seven helpers over his last eight games. The 33-year-old winger is up to 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists), 170 shots on net and a plus-20 rating over 67 appearances. He's been an excellent fit on the Bruins' second line and has saved his best play for the stretch run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More