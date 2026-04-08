Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Stays hot with two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Arvidsson notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Arvidsson has five goals and seven helpers over his last eight games. The 33-year-old winger is up to 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists), 170 shots on net and a plus-20 rating over 67 appearances. He's been an excellent fit on the Bruins' second line and has saved his best play for the stretch run.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
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