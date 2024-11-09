Fantasy Hockey
Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Tallies in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Arvidsson has two goals over his last seven games as he continues to struggle to put up consistent offense. The winger gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead in the second period. He's maintained a top-six role but is losing out on power-play time after posting a mere five points with 36 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 15 appearances this season.

Viktor Arvidsson
Edmonton Oilers
