Viktor Arvidsson News: Tallies Saturday

Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Arvidsson has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. The 31-year-old winger has moved around the lineup a bit -- he was on Leon Draisaitl's line Saturday. If Arvidsson can stay there, he could provide decent depth scoring. He's been limited to eight points, 50 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 20 appearances this season after missing 15 games with an undisclosed injury.