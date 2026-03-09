Viktor Arvidsson News: Two-point effort in OT loss
Arvidsson picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The assists came in the second and third periods as Arvidsson helped Pavel Zacha complete his second career hat trick. Arvidsson has three multi-point performances in six games since the Olympic break, a stretch in which he's produced four goals and seven points.
