Viktor Arvidsson headshot

Viktor Arvidsson News: Two-point effort in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Arvidsson picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The assists came in the second and third periods as Arvidsson helped Pavel Zacha complete his second career hat trick. Arvidsson has three multi-point performances in six games since the Olympic break, a stretch in which he's produced four goals and seven points.

Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Viktor Arvidsson See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
42 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
47 days ago