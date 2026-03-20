Viktor Arvidsson News: Two points in Thursday's rout
Arvidsson produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
The veteran winger gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead late in the second period before having a hand in a Pavel Zacha tally early in the third. Arvidsson has been flying in March, piling up three goals and 11 points in the last nine games, and he's one goal away from the sixth 20-goal campaign of his career.
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