Viktor Neuchev Injury: Shut down for season

Neuchev underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Neuchev -- who was selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft -- was putting together a solid season in the minors. In 39 games with the Americans, the 21-year-old winger notched seven goals and 15 helpers. While he likely will start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, Neuchev could be a candidate to make his NHL debut some time next year.