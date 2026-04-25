Viljami Marjala News: Trio of helpers for Bakersfield

Marjala logged three assists in AHL Bakersfield's 5-4 loss to Coachella Valley in Game 2 on Saturday.

Marjala has picked up five assists over two playoff contests in the first round. He added 17 goals and 43 assists over 72 regular-season outings. If Marjala keeps up that scoring rate in future years, it shouldn't take him long to get to Edmonton on a regular basis. The 23-year-old winger will look to add to his totals in a win-or-go-home Game 3 for Bakersfield on Sunday.