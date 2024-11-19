Ville Heinola Injury: Nearing return

Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site relays that Heinola (ankle) will likely join Winnipeg on its road trip in Minnesota on Nov. 25.

Heinola has been on a conditioning stint with AHL Manitoba, but head coach Scott Arniel said the assignment won't last the full two weeks as originally intended. The left-shot blueliner Heinola hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, but he could serve as Winnipeg's seventh defenseman once given the all-clear.