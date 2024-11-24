Fantasy Hockey
Ville Heinola headshot

Ville Heinola News: Back from conditioning loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 1:44pm

Heinola (ankle) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Manitoba on Sunday.

Winnipeg moved Dylan Samberg (foot) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. After recovering from his September ankle surgery, Heinola had one assist in two minor-league outings during his conditioning stint. He could make his season debut with the Jets on Monday versus Minnesota due to Samberg's absence.

Ville Heinola
Winnipeg Jets
