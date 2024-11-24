Ville Heinola News: Back from conditioning loan
Heinola (ankle) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
Winnipeg moved Dylan Samberg (foot) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. After recovering from his September ankle surgery, Heinola had one assist in two minor-league outings during his conditioning stint. He could make his season debut with the Jets on Monday versus Minnesota due to Samberg's absence.
