Ville Heinola News: Picks up helper

Heinola logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

A rash of injuries recently has allowed Heinola to stick in the lineup. Colin Miller (larynx) was hurt Saturday versus the Red Wings, and Josh Morrissey (lower body) exited Tuesday's contest, with Heinola picking up some of the slack in both contests. Heinola's helper Tuesday was his first point in 14 outings to go with nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. Dylan Samberg (foot) is getting close to a return, but until the Jets get closer to full health on defense, Heinola figures to continue playing bottom-four minutes.