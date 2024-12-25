Ville Heinola News: Safe in lineup for now

Heinola has played in eight of the Jets' 12 games in December.

The 23-year-old defenseman couldn't get much playing time in the early part of the season, but he's seen an uptick in usage. Heinola has picked up playing time to cover for the absences of Logan Stanley (lower body) and Dylan Samberg (foot). Heinola's playing time is safe for now, but he'll likely see his role reduced once Samberg returns, though the latter doesn't have a firm recovery timeline in place yet.