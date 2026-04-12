Ville Heinola News: Stuck in press box

Heinola was scratched for the 18th game in a row in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Flyers.

Heinola was called up to practice with the Jets late in the Olympic break, and he played three times over five games after the schedule resumed. He's been in the press box ever since, even after Elias Salomonsson (concussion) exited the lineup. Heinola may get a chance to play now that the Jets are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The 25-year-old defenseman hasn't played in enough games in his career to maintain restricted free agent status, so he will be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer, though it's unclear if he'll have much of a market for even a two-way deal.