Ville Heinola News: Stuck outside of lineup

Heinola was scratched for 10 straight games leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Jets are carrying eight defensemen, and Heinola has not been able to pry playing time away from the current third pair of Logan Stanley and Colin Miller. The Jets don't want to lose Heinola on waivers either, so he's stuck in the press box until the team needs him to play. He didn't do much with his opportunities earlier in the campaign, earning one assist, 10 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 16 appearances.