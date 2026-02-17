Ville Heinola headshot

Ville Heinola News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 9:16am

Heinola was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Heinola is one of several players to be called up from Manitoba, as the Jets are set to resume skating in Winnipeg on Tuesday. Heinola has produced three goals and 21 points over 44 games with the Moose in 2025-26. He hasn't made an appearance with the Jets since last season.

Ville Heinola
Winnipeg Jets
