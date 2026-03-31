Ville Husso News: Allows five goals in OT loss
Husso turned away 23 of 28 shots on net in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Husso struggled in the third period, allowing three goals to lead to overtime, where he ultimately surrendered the game-winning tally with five seconds remaining in the extra frame. With the loss, he now has a 9-7-2 record, a 3.18 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. While he has struggled down the stretch of the season, the 31-year-old goalie has managed to extend each of his last three starts to overtime and has won two of them. Husso is a risky fantasy option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs, but could offer value as a matchup-dependent spot start in deep leagues.
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