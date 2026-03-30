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Ville Husso News: Between pipes against Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Husso will tend the twine at home versus Toronto on Monday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

In his last five outings, Husso has registered a 3-2-0 record, 2.60 GAA and .918 save percentage. While the Ducks will want to maintain their spot atop the Pacific Division, Husso could see some extra opportunities down the stretch in order to keep Lukas Dostal fresh for a postseason run.

Ville Husso
Anaheim Ducks
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